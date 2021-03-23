Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 p.m. EDT

SUPERMARKET SHOOTING

Officials: Gun in supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in the Boulder supermarket shootings bought the assault rifle six days before the shooting where 10 people were killed, according to an affidavit released Tuesday. The documents did not detail where the gun was purchased. The affidavit also says employees of the supermarket told investigators that the suspect identified by police as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa shot an elderly man multiple times outside the store before going inside. Another person was found shot and in a vehicle next to a car registered to the suspect’s brother.

CONGRESS-GUNS

Schumer vows vote on background checks after latest shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they are pushing toward a vote on expanded gun control measures as the nation reels from the second mass shooting in a week. But prospects for any major reform are dim for now. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Tuesday morning to bring House-passed legislation that would require background checks for most all gun sales and transfers to the Senate floor, whether it will pass or not. The Senate Judiciary Committee was holding a hearing on proposals for gun control Tuesday, a day after a shooting at a crowded Boulder, Colorado, supermarket. The attack killed 10 people, including a police officer.

AP-US-GEORGE-FLOYD-OFFICER-TRIAL

Jury set for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has been seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death, with opening statements set for March 29. The final juror was chosen Tuesday, more than two weeks after the process began. Attorneys and the judge worked through more than 100 people, dismissing most because they acknowledged strong views about an incident that was captured on bystander video and shook the nation. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man who was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Street protests in Minneapolis, some violent, spread across the U.S. and the world.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas joins states making vaccines available to all adults

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is becoming the most populous state to make COVID-19 vaccines all adults. That’s more than a month before President Joe Biden’s goal of making the shots available to anyone who wants one by May 1. The announcement by state health officials Tuesday adds Texas to the rapidly growing list of states that are making the vaccine available to all adults. The drastic expansion for the state’s nearly 30 million residents will begin Monday. For the past two weeks, Texas has been the nation’s largest state with no coronavirus restrictions after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott repealed a mask mandate that has divided businesses and lifted limits on restaurant and retail occupancy.

CUOMO-SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Impeachment probe into Gov. Cuomo could take ‘months’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The chair of the state Assembly’s judiciary committee says it could take “months” to determine whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be impeached after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct and questions remain about his administration’s undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Chair Charles Lavine said lawyers on behalf of the committee will meet with witnesses and examine documents to “assess whether there’s evidence that the governor has engaged in conduct that justifies articles of impeachment.” Key issues for the legislative impeachment probe remain unresolved. The majority of state lawmakers and members of New York’s Congressional Delegation have called on Cuomo to resign.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNPAID UTILITY BILLS

Damage from virus: Utility bills overwhelm some households

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Millions of U.S. households are facing heavy past-due utility bills, which have escalated in the year since the pandemic forced Americans hunkered down at home to consume more power. And now, government moratoriums that for months had barred utilities from turning off the power of their delinquent customers are starting to expire in most states. As result, an estimated 37 million customers — representing nearly one-third of all households — will soon have to reckon with their overdue power bills at a time when many of them are struggling with lost jobs or income.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-REPARATIONS-EVANSTON

Illinois city 1st in US to offer Black residents reparations

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Evanston, Illinois, is using tax money from the sale of recreational marijuana to become the first U.S. city to make reparations available to its Black residents for past discrimination and the lingering effects of slavery. The Chicago suburb’s City Council voted 8-1 Monday to distribute $400,000 — largely from a 3% tax the sale of marijuana — to eligible Black households. Each qualifying household would receive $25,000 for home repairs or down payments on property. Qualifying residents must either have lived in or been a direct descendant of a Black person who lived in Evanston between 1919 to 1969 and who suffered discrimination in housing because of city ordinances, policies or practices.

ISRAEL-ELECTION

Israel votes: Netanyahu’s fate hangs on Tuesday’s elections

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis are voting in a highly charged election considered a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It’s the country’s fourth election in the past two years. Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and several rivals are racing to secure the 61-vote threshold required to govern in the 120-seat Knesset. Netanyahu is campaigning on his stewardship of Israel’s world-leading vaccination drive against COVID-19, as well as the diplomatic accords with four Arab nations. His opponents say Netanyahu is unfit to serve while he’s fighting corruption charges and that he’s sought new elections to protect himself from prosecution. Opinion polls have forecast a tight contest, and results might not be known for days.

AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ASTRAZENECA

US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated info

WASHINGTON (AP) — American federal health officials say results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have included “outdated information” and that could mean the company provided an incomplete view of efficacy data. AstraZeneca said Tuesday that the data it released a day earlier included cases up to Feb. 17 and that it was continuing to analyze cases that have occurred since then. The company said that a preliminary analysis of data that has continued to roll in was consistent with what it had already reported. AstraZeneca reported Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in a U.S. study some hoped would help rebuild trust in the shot.

AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Macron pushing for mass vaccinations in Paris

President Emmanuel Macron is changing strategies and pushing for mass vaccinations with coronavirus infections on the rise in northern France and the Paris region. Macron announced he’s lowering the age group of those eligible for shots from 75 to 70 years starting this weekend. In the Paris region, the rate of infection in people ages 20 to 50 is above 800 for 100,000 residents. The Health Ministry says about 200 “mega-centers” will administer as many as one million shots per week. Some could be in place by the end of the month. Macron visited a gymnasium converted to a vaccine center and pharmacy in the northern town of Valenciennes. France added 344 confirmed deaths in the past day, increasing the total to 92,650 deaths.

