On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

US hits IS groups in Mozambique, Congo with terror sanctions

By MATTHEW LEE
March 10, 2021 5:14 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday designated two Islamic State affiliates in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo as “foreign terrorist organizations,” imposing wide-ranging sanctions on the groups.

The sanctions announced by the State and Treasury departments freeze any assets the groups may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them. Perhaps more significantly, foreign entities doing business with either will now be subject to U.S. sanctions as well.

State and Treasury also put personal sanctions on the leaders of the groups by naming them “specially designated global terrorists.” The two groups are blamed for multiple attacks in southern and central Africa that have left many hundreds of people dead since 2017.

In the Congo, ISIS-DRC, which is also known as the Allied Democratic Forces is held responsible for attacks across the eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, targeting primarily government security forces and civilians.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

In Mozambique, the group known as Ansar al-Sunna is alleged to have killed more than 1,300 civilians in an insurgency in the north of the country that has taken the lives of more than 2,300 people total.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 C2ISR Week
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

For the first time ever, a B-1 landed in the Arctic circle