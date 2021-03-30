On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Volkswagen issued a false news release, saying it was a joke

By TOM KRISHER
March 30, 2021 5:55 pm
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen of America issued false statements this week saying it would change its brand name to “Voltswagen,” as a way to stress its commitment to electric vehicles, only to reverse course Tuesday and admit that the supposed name change was just a joke.

Mark Gillies, a company spokesman, confirmed Tuesday that the statement had been a pre-April Fool’s Day joke, after having insisted Monday that the release was legitimate and the name change accurate.

The company’s false release was distributed again Tuesday, saying the brand name change reflected VW’s switch to more battery-electric vehicles.

The company is trying to change its image and recover from a 2015 scandal in which it cheated on government emissions tests and allowed diesel-powered vehicles to illegally pollute the air.

        Insight by ServiceNow: USCIS and IRS reveal how COVID drove a new approach to digital transformation in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News Technology News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 NDIA Delaware Valley Presents: CMMC -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska National Guard infantrywoman makes history by becoming the first infantry qualified woman in the organization