Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper killed during standoff

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 2:36 pm
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa State Patrol trooper was killed during a standoff in central Iowa, the state Department of Public Safety said Saturday.

Authorities provided no details about the shooting Friday night in Grundy Center. A news conference was scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

KWWL reported the standoff began after a police chase Friday night.

The trooper is the 10th to die in the line of duty in the patrol’s history. The last death was on Sept. 20, 2011, when Trooper Mark Toney died in a crash in Warren County as he tried to make a traffic stop.

