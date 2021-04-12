On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Biden names 2 ex-NSA officials for senior cyber positions

By The Associated Press
April 12, 2021 10:43 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has selected two former senior National Security Agency officials for key cyber roles in his administration, the White House said Monday.

Chris Inglis, a former NSA deputy director, is being nominated as the government’s first national cyber director. Jen Easterly, a former deputy for counterterrorism at the NSA, has been tapped to run the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security.

The appointments come as the Biden administration grapples with the aftermath of the SolarWinds hack, a breach of federal government agencies and American corporations believed to have been carried out by Russian hackers, and with an intrusion targeting Microsoft Exchange email software.

“I’m proud of what we are building across the U.S. government when it comes to cyber,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement announcing Biden’s plan to nominate Inglis and Easterly. “We are determined to protect America’s networks and to meet the growing challenge posed by our adversaries in cyberspace — and this is the team to do it.”

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

The planned nominations were first reported by The Washington Post.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game