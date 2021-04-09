On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Biden returns prisoner-of-war flag to perch atop White House

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 2:07 pm
< a min read
      

WASHIGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has restored the prisoner-of-war/missing-in-action flag to its former location atop the White House.

The black-and-white POW/MIA flag returned atop the chief executive’s residence, just below the American flag, on Friday, which is National Former POW Recognition Day. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the return was “in keeping with the president and first lady’s commitment to honor the sacrifices of all those who serve.”

Last summer, former President Donald Trump had moved the POW flag from its customary perch to a less prominent location on the White House South Lawn. The location atop the White House can be seen from a much greater distance.

The move came after a request from a bipartisan group of senators. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., tweeted that he was “proud” to see the flag above the White House again as a way of honoring “the sacrifices of our brave servicemembers who were held behind enemy lines, and those who have not yet returned home.”

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 County of San Diego Series: Module 5:...
4|9 Create a Culture of Smart Spending in...
4|9 Introduction to IBM Aspera on Cloud
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland hears from tribal leaders at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque