Cuomo aide says he slammed door shut before groping her

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 2:10 pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A staffer who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her at the executive mansion said he slammed the door of his office and told her “I don’t care” after she protested, according to an interview published Wednesday.

The interview with the Times Union of Albany adds new details to the most serious accusation against Cuomo, who is being investigated after a series of women accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

The woman spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect her privacy, although her identity is known within the governor’s circle, the Times Union reported.

“I remember him slamming (the door) so hard that I remember thinking to myself that I’m sure the staff is, like, ‘Is everything OK up there?’ He came right back and he pulled me close and all I remember is seeing his hand, his big hand,” the woman told the newspaper of the incident she says happened in November.

Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately but said he’s sorry if he made anyone uncomfortable.

