EU’s Borrell voices solidarity with US in SolarWinds hack

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 10:23 am
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’ foreign policy chief expressed “solidarity” with the U.S. Thursday in the wake of the so-called SolarWinds hack, a breach of federal government agencies and American corporations that’s blamed on Russian hackers.

At least nine federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, were hacked, along with dozens of private-sector companies. The months-long cyberespionage operation was carried out largely through a hack of widely used software from Texas-based SolarWinds Inc.

EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said in a statement that the “compromise affected governments and businesses worldwide, including in EU Member States.”

“We share the concerns of our partners about the increasing number of malicious cyber activities,” Borrell said.

He expressed particular alarm at the recent increase in activities affecting information and communication technology products and services, “which might have systemic effects and cause significant harm to our society, security and economy.”

The Biden administration is expected to soon announce a response to the SolarWinds hack, and has also been occupied by an intrusion affecting Microsoft Exchange email software. The company has said that was carried out by Chinese state hackers.

“All actors must refrain from irresponsible and destabilizing behavior in cyberspace,” Borrell said, adding that the EU would work closely with international partners to deter and respond to malicious cyber activities.

