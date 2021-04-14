On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Explosion heard near international airport in northern Iraq

By Associated Press
April 14, 2021 4:08 pm
An explosion was heard Wednesday near a northern Iraqi airport that is close to a base hosting U.S. troops, a statement from the Kurdish region’s Interior Ministry said.

The ministry did not provide further details about the cause of the explosion or any damage or casualties near Irbil international airport. In a statement it said an investigation would take place.

Irbil is located in the northern Kurdish-run semi-autonomous region of Iraq.

It was not immediately clear how close the explosion was close to a base hosting U.S. troops in the vicinity of Irbil airport. Witnesses in Irbil reported hearing sirens and hearing a loud bang.

The development comes as a string of attacks have targeted mostly American installations in Iraq in recent weeks.

Last week, two rockets landed near an Iraqi air base just north of Baghdad where American trainers are present. There were no casualties.

A month earlier, a base in western Iraq housing U.S.-led coalition troops and contractors was also the target of rocket fire. One contractor died after 10 rockets hit the base.

