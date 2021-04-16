On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Federal officials reverse limits on fetal tissue research

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
April 16, 2021 4:05 pm
Federal officials have reversed Trump administration restrictions on using human fetal tissue for medical research, clearing the way for scientists to seek government money for work that in the past has led to treatments for a variety of diseases, including COVID-19.

The changes announced Friday allow government scientists to resume research that uses tissue from elective abortions.

Scientists at universities also can now apply for federal grants without getting approval from a special ethics panel for any such work.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra determined there were “no new ethical issues that require special review,” so the agency will return to using procedures that had been in place for years before the Trump policy change in June 2019, a statement from the agency said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

