On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Florida court deals blow to marijuana ballot initiative

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 3:39 pm
1 min read
      

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a potentially fatal blow to supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at legalizing marijuana under certain circumstances.

The justices ruled that the initiative’s ballot summary is “misleading” in part because it does not spell out that recreational marijuana possession and distribution remains a federal crime.

“The point is that a summary should not contain language that is affirmatively misleading and creates a risk that voters will be confused,” the majority justices wrote in a 5-2 ruling.

The ruling came after Attorney General Ashley Moody requested an advisory opinion on whether the marijuana initiative was valid.

        Insight by Workday: Human capital experts from DHS, Interior Department, GSA and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will describe the different stages of their IT modernization journeys in this free webinar.

A group called Make It Legal Florida had been gathering petition signatures in hopes of placing the initiative on the 2022 ballot. Now, they will have to start all over again.

The group would need more than 891,000 signatures to get the marijuana measure on the 2022 ballot

The proposal would permit Floridians 21 and older to possess up to 2.5 ounces (70 grams) of marijuana for personal use, with some restrictions over where it could be used. The court majority objected to the summary because they said it implies Floridians would be completely free of criminal exposure despite federal law.

The court reasoned that the ballot summary “affirmatively misleads voters into believing that the recreational use of marijuana in Florida will be free of any repercussions, criminal or otherwise.”

Justices Jorge LaBarga and Allen Lawson dissented, with Lawson filing an opinion saying the ballot summary accurately describes what the proposed amendment would do. Lawson said he would have approved it.

Florida voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment permitting medical use of marijuana.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 #ShiftHappens Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA building in DC illuminated by green lights to signal the importance of preserving the environment