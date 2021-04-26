On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Germany condemns Russian naval restrictions in Black Sea

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 8:30 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Monday criticized Russia’s announcement that it was closing off three areas of the Black Sea for months to foreign warships.

The restrictions came into effect on Saturday evening and were to remain in place through Oct. 31, Russian news agencies reported, citing the country’s Defense Ministry.

“Restrictions on the so-called peaceful passage through coastal waters lasting for such a long period of time are without precedent and problematic from an international law perspective,” said German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger.

“As far as international waters and the coastal waters of illegally annexed Crimea are affected, we consider this to be a breach of international law,” he told reporters in Berlin. “We continue to urgently examine the situation there and also the legal position.”

        Insight by Workday: Human capital experts from DHS, Interior Department, GSA and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will describe the different stages of their IT modernization journeys in this free webinar.

According to Russian media reports, the restrictions apply to an area along the Crimean coastline between Sevastopol and Gurzuf, an area near the Kerch Peninsula, and an area near the western tip of Crimea.

The international community refuses to recognize the annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in March 2014.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 State and Local Perspectives on...
4|26 Small Satellites 2021 (Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese ally