Group seeks protections for small businesses from behemoths

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 2:35 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A group of small and independent businesses are joining together to push for more protection against behemoth corporations threatening to stamp them out.

The new coalition, named Small Business Rising, is seeking changes to federal policies that they claim favor large businesses like Amazon and put them at a competitive disadvantage.

The group wants policymakers to break up and regulate technology monopolies; make antitrust laws stronger and easier to enforce, as well as take a closer look at large-scale mergers.

Coalition members include the American Booksellers Association, American Independent Business Alliance, Main Street Alliance and the National Grocers Association.

