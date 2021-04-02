On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Iran, world powers ready to welcome back US to nuclear deal

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 7:36 am
BRUSSELS (AP) — Iran and the major powers in the agreement to keep Tehran from developing nuclear weapons said Friday they are ready to welcome the return of the United States.

The chair of the group including the European Union, China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain an Iran said that the participants “emphasised their commitment to preserve the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation,” according to a statement after their virtual meeting, referring to the acronym for the deal.

