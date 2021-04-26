On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lawyer: Iranian-British woman gets another year in prison

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 7:41 am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The lawyer of an Iranian-British woman says she’s been sentenced to another year in prison in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already served a five-year prison sentence in the Islamic Republic.

Her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told The Associated Press on Monday that she received the second sentence on a charge of spreading “propaganda against the system” for participating in a protest in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009.

State media in Iran did not immediately acknowledge the sentence. It comes as Iran and Britain negotiate over a longstanding dispute over an arms sale from the time of the shah.

