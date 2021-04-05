Man killed, Oklahoma police officer wounded in shootout

ANADARKO, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma fatally shot a man early Monday after he pulled out a gun while officers were responding to a reported drug overdose involving another person, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. in Anadarko, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Anadarko police were trying to help a person who had reportedly overdosed when 25-year-old Silas Lambert pulled out a gun.

A shootout ensued, and one Anadarko officer was wounded and suffered injuries that aren’t life-threatening, authorities said. Lambert was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The person who reportedly overdosed also died at the scene, police said. The shooting is under investigation.

