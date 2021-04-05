On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Man killed, Oklahoma police officer wounded in shootout

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 8:51 am
< a min read
      

ANADARKO, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma fatally shot a man early Monday after he pulled out a gun while officers were responding to a reported drug overdose involving another person, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. in Anadarko, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Anadarko police were trying to help a person who had reportedly overdosed when 25-year-old Silas Lambert pulled out a gun.

A shootout ensued, and one Anadarko officer was wounded and suffered injuries that aren’t life-threatening, authorities said. Lambert was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The person who reportedly overdosed also died at the scene, police said. The shooting is under investigation.

        Insight by AT&T: Register for a free 2-day event where technology experts in government and industry discuss how 5G will revolutionize the way government operates.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 The Top Three Platforms for a True...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Glenn Jeffries, Army Corps of Engineers-Charleston District, awarded a Bronze de Fleury