Police: Off-duty Pentagon officer charged in fatal shooting

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say they have charged an off-duty Pentagon police officer with second-degree murder in the shootings of two men outside a condominium building in Takoma Park.

The Washington Post reported Friday that the officer has been identified as David Hall Dixon. He lived in the condo building.

Police had said that Dixon told responding officers that he engaged with suspects of a car break-in. He said they failed to follow his direction and attempted to flee. A short time later, two people with gunshot wounds arrived at a hospital. Both died.

“Our investigation revealed that Mr. Dixon’s overview of events was inconsistent with the evidence and facts in the case,” Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul said Friday, “and that Mr. Dixon had no lawful or justifiable reason to shoot.”

The men who died have been identified as Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville, and James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights. Dixon is also charged with attempted second-degree murder for firing into a vehicle that was driven by Michael Thomas, 36, police said.

Police said Dixon was taken into custody Friday morning. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney.

Daniel P. Walsh, acting director of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, said in a statement that Dixon remains on administrative leave pending the results of an internal administrative investigation.

“Understanding the seriousness of the situation and their responsibilities, we are conducting a stand-down with our officers to ensure they have a full understanding of their off duty responsibilities, and review our use of force policy and jurisdictional considerations,” Walsh stated.

