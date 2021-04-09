Trending:
Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 10:42 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

The infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning, said Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge.

Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.

“I just want to take this moment and plead with parents and guardians all over to not allow your firearms to be accessible to anyone in the house. Lock them up. There are things that you can do to render that weapon safe. Please pray for this family. This is just a tragic event,” Baimbridge said.

Investigators initially were not able to locate the gun used in the shooting but found it later inside the vehicle that family members had used to take the infant to the hospital.

Investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case, Baimbridge said.

