SC Sen. Tim Scott to deliver GOP’s rebuttal to Biden address

By JILL COLVIN
April 22, 2021 4:27 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will deliver Republicans’ rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress.

Scott, who is the only Black Republican in the Senate, will serve as the face of the party after Biden addresses the nation next Wednesday. Scott, who is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, is a leading GOP voice on race and criminal justice reform, and is popular with both the Trump and moderate wings of the party.

The selection underscores the party’s efforts to unite and expand its appeal after a bruising 2020 cycle that saw them lose the White House, along with both houses of Congress.

“Senator Tim Scott is not just one of the strongest leaders in our Senate Republican Conference. He is one of the most inspiring and unifying leaders in our nation,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement announcing the pick. “As Sen. Scott likes to say, he is living his mother’s American dream, and he has dedicated his career to creating more opportunity for our fellow citizens who need it most.”

