Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Turkey’s Erdogan fires trade minister in Cabinet reshuffle

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 3:03 am
< a min read
      

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the country’s trade minister Wednesday following allegations that her husband’s company received a tender to sell disinfectants to the ministry.

In a mini Cabinet reshuffle, Erdogan also split the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services into two and appointed new ministers to lead them, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.

The president named Mehmet Mus, a prominent ruling party lawmaker, as trade minister to replace Ruhsar Pekcan, according to the decree.

Pekcan’s firing came after Oda TV news website reported that her husband’s company was chosen for the procurement of thousands of liters of disinfectants, allegedly worth 9 million Turkish Lira ($1.1 million), to the Trade Ministry. Pekcan denied any wrongdoing, insisting that the company had made the lowest bid.

        Insight by Workday: Human capital experts from DHS, Interior Department, GSA and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will describe the different stages of their IT modernization journeys in this free webinar.

Zehra Zumrut Selcuk, the former minister for family affairs, labor and social security, was replaced by lawyer Derya Yanik as minister for family affairs and by Vedat Bilgin — an advisor to Erdogan — as minister for labor and social security.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 AWS Chicago Innovation Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force partnership helps rare woodpecker thrive