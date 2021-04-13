On Air: Panel Discussions
US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May, 9/11 new goal

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
April 13, 2021 12:04 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to leave American troops in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline negotiated with the Taliban by the Trump administration, and has set the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as the new goal, a U.S. official said Tuesday.

Biden has been hinting for weeks that he was going to let the deadline lapse, and as the days went by it became clear that an orderly withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 troops was difficult and unlikely. A U.S. official provided details on Biden’s decision on condition of anonymity, speaking ahead of the announcement.

The decision was first reported by The Washington Post.

