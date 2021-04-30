On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 2:32 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden’s administration made the determination on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the India,” she said.

With 386,452 new cases, India now has reported more than 18.7 million since the pandemic began, second only to the United States. The Health Ministry on Friday also reported 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 208,330. Experts believe both figures are an undercount, but it’s unclear by how much.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|28 Atlassian Team 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress