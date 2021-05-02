On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
2 tornadoes kill at least 7 in China; over 200 injured

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 8:19 pm
BEIJING (AP) — Two tornadoes have killed at least seven people in central and eastern China and left more than 200 others injured, officials and state media reported Saturday.

The Wuhan city government said that six people had died and 218 were injured after a Friday night tornado.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported that the tornado hit Wuhan at about 8:40 p.m. It toppled construction site sheds and snapped several trees, Xinhua said, citing a local government.

State media said one person died and 21 were injured in another tornado in Jiangsu province about 90 minutes earlier. It toppled factory buildings and damaged electricity facilities in the town of Shengze.

