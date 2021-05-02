On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Adviser suggests Biden still wears mask outside out of habit

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
May 2, 2021 2:20 pm
1 min read
      

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — One of President Joe Biden’s top White House advisers suggested Sunday that he’s still wearing a mask outdoors out of habit although the latest public health guidance says he doesn’t need it.

Questioned about Biden’s practice, senior adviser Anita Dunn told CNN’s “State of the Union” that she realized that she was also still wearing her mask outdoors even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people like her and Biden can stop wearing masks outside when they’re alone or not among strangers.

“I myself found that I was still wearing my mask outdoors this week, because it has become such a matter of habit,” Dunn said. “I think the president takes the CDC guidelines very seriously. And he’s always taken his role as sending a signal to follow the science very seriously, as well.”

Biden wore a mask outdoors several times last week as he approached microphones to give speeches, including an appearance on the White House lawn last Tuesday to discuss the CDC’s relaxed mask guidance.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Asked afterward about the message he was sending by wearing a mask outside as he stood alone, Biden replied: “By watching me take it off and not put it back on until I get inside.”

The CDC recently said Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they’re in a large crowd of strangers.

Some public health experts have questioned Biden’s continued mask-wearing outdoors.

Dunn said some extra precautions are taken with Biden since he is president. She urged people to follow CDC guidelines and to get fully vaccinated because that will mean they can go mask-free outside as summer approaches.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19