Capitol Police say motorcycle officer injured after crash

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
May 26, 2021 4:30 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police say a police officer has been injured after a crash near the Capitol complex.

Police say the motorcycle officer was involved in a crash with a van and the officer was taken by helicopter to the hospital. The driver of the van stayed at the scene, authorities said.

Capitol Police say the van driver did not have a valid license and was being taken into custody. They said there was no threat to Congress.

The traffic collision comes more than a month after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the Capitol, killing one of them before he was shot to death by police.

The death of that officer, Billy Evans, was the second line-of-duty death this year for the U.S. Capitol Police, still struggling to heal from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

