AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A restrictive voting bill in Texas that was on the verge of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk failed to pass Sunday night after Democrats walked out of the House chamber before a midnight deadline.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott swiftly said he would call a special session to try passing a voting bill again but did not say when.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.