EU lawmakers to return to Strasbourg after more than a year

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 10:37 am
BRUSSELS (AP) — European lawmakers are planning to return to Strasbourg for their June plenary session as the coronavirus situation improves, the Parliament’s press office said on Wednesday.

It will be the first plenary session held in the eastern French city in more than a year. Previous meetings planned in Strasbourg have been held remotely because of the dangers posed by traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The June session is expected to take place in a hybrid format.

European Parliament deputy spokesperson Delphine Colard said however that the return to Strasbourg remains conditional on the health situation.

Staff and legislators mostly have their parliamentary base in Brussels but almost all plenary sessions need to be held 450 kilometers (280 miles) away in Strasbourg as foreseen in EU treaties.

