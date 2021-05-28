Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

FAA questions lead to new halt in deliveries of Boeing plane

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 5:41 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing has again halted deliveries of its 787 jetliner after federal regulators asked for more information about production flaws, including small gaps where panels of the fuselage are joined.

A Boeing spokesman said Friday that the company is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to provide more information about the company’s analysis and documentation of work on new 787s. He said the delay affects “near-term” deliveries.

The spokesman said the delay does not affect 787s, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner, that have already been delivered to airline customers.

It is not clear how long deliveries will be held up — the spokesman called it a near-term issue. Chicago-based Boeing gets a large chunk of the price for a new plane upon delivery, so a prolonged delay could affect the company’s cash flow.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

CFRA Research analyst Colin Scarola called it “obviously disappointing news” for Boeing and its investors. But the issue appears related to inspection procedures, not a new design or manufacturing problem, and seems likely to be resolved quickly, he said.

Deliveries of 787s were halted for five months, until late March, by the fuselage flaw and other issues.

Boeing shares fell $3.68, or 1.5%, to close Friday at $247.02.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
5|28 Visualizing Excel Data with SmartArt...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor