On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Greek bond sale declared a success with near-zero yield

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 11:37 am
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s finance minister said the country raised 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in a 5-year bond auction Wednesday at a record-low, near-zero yield.

Details of the sale were to be announced later by Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency, but state-run media said demand for the bond exceeded 20 billion euros ($24 billion) and the yield was 0.2%.

In a tweet, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras described the auction result as a “vote of confidence from international investors.”

Demand for Greek debt has remained high despite the impact of the pandemic that pushed the country back into recession last year with an 8.2% contraction of gross domestic product.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Greece moved closer to investment grade last month after Standard & Poor’s upgraded its sovereign rating to BB from BB- with a positive outlook.

In March, Greece raised 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) in a 30-year government bond sale with a yield just below 2%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels kick off 2021 show season