On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Correction: Ku Klux Klan Membership Records story

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 6:50 pm
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — In a story April 23, 2021, about History Colorado’s online archive on white supremacy, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of people in the original Ku Klux Klan membership records from the 1920s. The ledger contains about 30,000 entries, but researchers know some of those are repeats of the same people, so the total number of members is unknown, according to a spokesperson for the museum.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season