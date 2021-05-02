Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Mourners attend viewing for man shot by N. Carolina deputies

By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 8:17 pm
1 min read
      

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners paid their respects to a North Carolina man whose shooting at the hands of sheriff’s deputies has triggered a wave of protests.

Public viewings were held Sunday for Andrew Brown Jr. in Hertford and then in Elizabeth City, where Brown was shot by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies serving search and arrest warrants.

An autopsy conducted by Brown’s family found he was shot in the back of his head. His family and protesters are demanding release of police camera footage.

News
outlets report that dozens of people attended the viewing in Hertford and hundreds attended the Elizabeth City viewing.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Terrell Green, Brown’s cousin, said he was playing cards and hanging out with Brown on April 21, a few hours before he was killed.

“I just feel like they’re trying to hide something,” Green said.

Protesters have gathered daily in Elizabeth City to demand accountability: Green said he has attended the protests as well.

“They declare a state of emergency, bring in all these officers from all over the place, set a curfew. We haven’t even broken a glass bottle,” he said. “We just want the truth.”

Mourner Kenyatta Swain said he also knew Brown and described him as “always pleasant, willing to help anyone. Just a good guy, always for the community.”

An invitation-only funeral is scheduled for Monday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19