Police searching Virginia landfill for baby missing from DC

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 4:46 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials said Monday that they are searching a landfill in Virginia as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a baby who disappeared last week in the nation’s capital.

The 2-month-old boy, Kyron Jones, was last seen on Wednesday in Northeast Washington, police said. He was reported missing Friday.

The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Monday that its deputies were assisting officers from the Metropolitan Police Department in a search for the boy at the Waste Management landfill in the county, located southeast of Richmond.

Officials have provided few details on the circumstances surrounding the baby’s disappearance. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said the child’s mother was being questioned by investigators on Monday and considered to be “the only person of interest.”

No arrests have been made.

