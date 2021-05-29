On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

UK: Anti-immigration protest blocks traffic in port of Dover

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 11:54 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Anti-immigration demonstrators protesting the rising numbers of people attempting to reach the U.K. by crossing the English Channel in small boats blocked trucks traveling to a cargo terminal in Dover on Saturday.

Carrying the England flag and chanting “English streets,” about 50 demonstrators disrupted travel into the busy port. A heavy police presence was in the area as authorities anticipated protests over the long holiday weekend that marks the unofficial start of summer.

Improving weather embolden migrants to cross the 21-mile stretch of water between France and Britain. More than 3,100 people have crossed the channel in small boats so far this year, almost double the number during same period in 2020.

Dover has been the site of previous anti-immigrant protests. A demonstration in September also brought traffic into the port to a standstill.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor