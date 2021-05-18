On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Val Demings plans to challenge Marco Rubio in FL Senate race

By STEVEN SLOAN
May 18, 2021 9:06 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Val Demings is planning to challenge Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive 2022 race that could decide control of the Senate, according to two people with knowledge of the plans.

Demings, who gained national recognition as a House prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, had been considering a run for governor in Florida. In considering a Senate campaign instead, she avoids what could be a divisive primary and gives Democrats a well-known name to compete in a state where elections are often decided by a narrow margin.

Her plans were first reported by Politico.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 U.S. Export Compliance for UK...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Canadian Army soldiers dismount Black Hawk during joint training in Latvia