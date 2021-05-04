Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Wage theft: Methodology for analysis of Labor data

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 12:13 am
< a min read
      

To perform this analysis, The Center for Public Integrity analyzed data provided by the Labor Department in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. The data used in the analysis covers the period from October 2005 through September 2020 and includes all cases in which the agency determined there were minimum wage or overtime violations.

Employers were grouped by their employer identification number, or EIN. The Labor Department withheld EINs in about one-third of cases involving minimum wage or overtime violations. Those cases were excluded from portions of the analysis that required identifying specific companies (such as analysis focusing on repeat offenders).

Public Integrity is suing the Labor Department for the withheld information.

___

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

This story is a collaboration between The Associated Press and The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit investigative newsroom in Washington, D.C.

Got a tip for AP? Contact AP’s global investigative team at Investigative@ap.org

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season