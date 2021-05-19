On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wisconsin judge jailed after appearing on child porn charges

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 3:07 pm
1 min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin juvenile court judge accused of possessing and distributing child pornography was taken into federal custody after making his initial appearance in court Wednesday.

The lawyer for Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Brett Blomme, charged in federal court with two counts of distributing child pornography, said Blomme decided on his own not to seek release. Defense attorney Chris Van Wagner called it a “strategic, tactical” decision and said that Blomme is seeking a plea deal.

“We are going to make a concerted effort to resolve the matter,” Van Wagner told U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker.

Blomme, 40, of Cottage Grove, was first charged in Dane County Circuit Court on March 17 with seven counts of possession of child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and had been free on a signature bond. He also pleaded not guilty Wednesday in federal court, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The state complaint said the investigation against Blomme began in February after officials received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the judge had uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging app 27 times in October and November.

The state Supreme Court in March suspended Blomme from his job without pay. He had been on the bench since August after his election in April 2020.

