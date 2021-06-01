On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
1 officer hurt in shooting in Denver suburb

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 5:00 pm
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — Police are responding to a shooting in a Denver suburb on Monday that authorities said injured an officer.

The Arvada Police Department’s tweets didn’t provide details about the officer’s condition or if anyone else was injured. Police described it as an active situation and urged people to stay away.

The shooting occurred in Olde Town Arvada, the city’s downtown district with an array of shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is about 7 miles (10 kilometers) northwest of downtown Denver.

While there are a large number of police vehicles in the area, helicopter footage showed pedestrians walking around a section of street cordoned off by police tape.

Police said a news conference was planned Monday afternoon.

The incident briefly forced the closure of a light rail station in the downtown district.

The shooting comes after a gunman opened fire and killed 10 people in March at a supermarket in Boulder, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Arvada.

