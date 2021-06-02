Trending:
2 Palestinian officers reported killed in West Bank shootout

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 8:30 pm
< a min read
      

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli troops shot and killed two security officers during clashes in the West Bank town of Jenin early Thursday.

Online videos appeared to show Palestinian officers taking cover behind a vehicle as gunshots ranged in the background, with one shouting that they were exchanging fire with Israeli “undercover” forces.

The ministry said a third Palestinian was severely wounded in the shootout. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

A poster circulated on local media identified the two dead as members of the Palestinian Authority’s Military Intelligence force.

Israeli raids in West Bank areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority are common and they are usually meant to arrest wanted Palestinians. However, clashes with the Palestinian forces are rare as such operations are believed to be coordinated between the two sides.

