Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

3 Honolulu police officers charged in killing of 16-year-old

AUDREY McAVOY
June 15, 2021 10:24 pm
2 min read
      

HONOLULU (AP) — A policeman has been charged with murder and two officers charged with attempted murder in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy, Honolulu prosecutors said Tuesday.

The charges come after a grand jury last week declined to indict the same three officers in the shooting that killed Iremamber Sykap on April 5.

Geoffrey H.L. Thom was charged with one count of murder in the second degree.

Zackary K. Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces were each charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Thom is a five year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department. Ah Nee and Fredeluces have served in the department for three and 10 years, respectively.

All three officers face up to life in prison without parole if convicted. A man who answered the phone at a number listed for Thom said he was not taking calls. Listed numbers for Ah Nee and Fredeluces could not immediately be found.

Police said Sykap was driving a stolen Honda linked to an armed robbery, burglary, purse snatching and car theft and led officers on a chase before the shooting. Medical records provided by an attorney representing Sykap’s mother and grandmother in a lawsuit say the teen was shot in the back of the head and shoulders.

Police have refused to release officer body camera footage from the shooting.

The Honolulu Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the charges.

Matt Dvonch, special counsel to Honolulu prosecutor Steve Alm, said it’s not unusual for prosecutors to ask a judge to find probable cause that a crime has likely been committed after a grand jury has declined to indict the person.

He said the prosecution wasn’t bringing any new evidence for the case that they didn’t have when the case went before the grand jury.

The three officers were scheduled to appear in court on June 25.

        Read more: Government News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 TechConnect World Innovation Conference...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC leaders listen to agency staff about equal employment opportunity programs