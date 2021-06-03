On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
3 members of Polish minority in Belarus now in Poland

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 10:15 am
< a min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three members of the ethnic Polish minority in Belarus who had been under arrest for their political opposition to the country’s regime are now free and in Poland, the government in Warsaw said on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry said that “as a result of efforts by Polish diplomatic and consular services,” the three arrived in Poland on May 25.

It identified them as Irena Biernacka, Maria Tiszkowska and Anna Paniszewa.

The Polish news agency PAP reported that the three had been arrested as part of a crackdown on Polish minority members.

