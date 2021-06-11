AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

JUNE 4-JUNE 10, 2021

From the arrival of U.S. President Joe Biden in the U.K. for the G-7 summit to the partial eclipse of the sun in London, traffic queues in Lagos to passengers preparing to depart on a cruise ship in Venice, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin in Moscow.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.