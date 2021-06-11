Trending:
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 2:37 am
JUNE 4-JUNE 10, 2021

From the arrival of U.S. President Joe Biden in the U.K. for the G-7 summit to the partial eclipse of the sun in London, traffic queues in Lagos to passengers preparing to depart on a cruise ship in Venice, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin in Moscow.

