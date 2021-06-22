On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Austin backs change in military sex assault prosecution

LOLITA C. BALDOR
June 22, 2021 6:19 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, for the first time, said Tuesday he will support long-debated changes to the military justice system that would remove decisions on prosecuting sexual assault cases from military commanders.

In a statement, obtained by The Associated Press, Austin said he supports taking those sexual assault and related crimes away from the chain of command, and let independent military lawyers handle them. The Pentagon has long resisted such a change, but Austin and other senior leaders are slowly acknowledging that the military has failed to make progress against sexual assault, and some changes are needed.

Austin pledged to work with Congress to make the changes, saying they will give the department “real opportunities to finally end the scourge of sexual assault and sexual harassment in the military.”

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

50 personal mobility devices donated to VA and Vets who use them