On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

DOJ settles with Pennsylvania city over language barrier

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 11:23 am
1 min read
      

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania police department will be required to take steps to remove language barriers faced by the city’s large Spanish-speaking population under a U.S. Justice Department settlement announced Tuesday.

The Justice Department launched a civil rights investigation of the Hazelton Police Department after a resident with limited English proficiency reported having to rely on his young son and a co-worker to be able to communicate with officers.

Under the settlement, the police department will update its operating procedures to require “appropriate language assistance” to people who don’t speak English. The city, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, will also print forms and notices in English and Spanish, assess the skills of its bilingual officers and provide training to staff.

Hazleton’s Hispanic population has swelled from less than 5% in 2000 to nearly 60% of the population of about 25,000 today.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

The settlement resolves the DOJ probe.

“Timely and accurate communication between limited English proficient residents and police officers is essential to public safety,” Kristen M. Clarke, assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division, said in a statement. “The changes required by this agreement will benefit crime victims and witnesses, but also help police officers do their jobs.”

An email was sent to the city’s police chief seeking comment.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 #CiscoChat Live | Jump to Hybrid Cloud
6|1 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden, Def. Sec. Austin and JCS Chairman Gen. Milley at National Memorial Day Observance