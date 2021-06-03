On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

EU concerned about Greek use of anti-migrant sound cannon

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 9:21 am
1 min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union expressed concern Thursday about Greece’s use of a sound cannon to scare migrants away from its borders, raising questions over whether the device contravenes the 27-nation bloc’s laws on fundamental rights.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that Greek border police are firing bursts of deafening noise from an armored truck over the frontier into Turkey. The long-range acoustic device, or “sound cannon,” is the size of a small TV set but can match the volume of a jet engine.

It’s part of a vast array of physical and experimental new digital barriers being installed and tested at the 200-kilometer (125-mile) Greek border with Turkey to stop people entering the EU without authorization.

European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said the EU’s executive branch “noted with concern the reports in the media concerning this system of sound cannon” and will be seeking information from Athens about its use.

        Insight by MITRE: Experts explore the concept and logistics of a COVID-19 vaccine credential in this free webinar.

Jahnz said that while EU member countries like Greece get to decide how they manage their borders, their methods “should conform to European fundamental rights, including the right to dignity.”

“Measures must be proportionate and respect fundamental rights, including asylum rights and the principle of non-refoulement,” he said, referring to the policy of not sending people back over borders they have crossed before they have a chance to apply for asylum.

“Refoulement,” also known as pushbacks, is banned under EU law and international refugee treaties.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 3rd Military Aviation & Air...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Band kicks off summer concert series with performance at Washington Navy Yard