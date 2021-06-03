On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Greece starts vaccine campaign at asylum-seeker facilities

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 10:46 am
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities launched a vaccination campaign Thursday for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers living in government-run facilities, starting with the islands of Lesbos, Chios, and Samos.

Health Ministry officials said the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was being used for the program, which is scheduled to expand to other Greek islands and the mainland starting later this week.

Around 60,000 migrants and asylum-seekers currently live in camps, shelters, and government-subsidized apartments in Greece. About one-quarter are children and not currently eligible to receive vaccines.

COVID-19 has killed more than 12,000 people in the country of 10.7 people. Nearly one in five Greek residents have been fully vaccinated, according to government figures published Thursday. In a technical report published Wednesday, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control urged European Union member nations to “ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and ensure equitable uptake” for migrants and the wider population. ___ Follow more of AP’s pandemic and migration coverage at:

        Insight by MITRE: Experts explore the concept and logistics of a COVID-19 vaccine credential in this free webinar.

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 3rd Military Aviation & Air...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Band kicks off summer concert series with performance at Washington Navy Yard