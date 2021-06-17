On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021
Most stocks ended lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors continued to interpret new guidance from the Federal Reserve, which is now looking at potentially raising interest rates as soon as 2023.

Banks were one of the biggest drags on the market as bond yields fell. Crude oil prices also slipped and weighed on energy companies. Gold prices slumped and the U.S. dollar rose against several other major currencies.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.84 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,221.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 210.22 points, or 0.6%, to 33,823.45.

The Nasdaq rose 121.67 points, or 0.9%, to 14,161.35.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.23 points, or 1.2%, to 2,287.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 25.58 points, 0.6%.

The Dow is down 656.15 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 91.93 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 48.35 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 465.79 points, or 12.4%.

The Dow is up 3,216.97 points, or 10.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,273.07 points, or 9.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 312.61 points, or 15.8%.

