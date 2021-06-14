On Air: For Your Benefit
Justice official resigning amid uproar over Dems’ subpoenas

MICHAEL BALSAMO
June 14, 2021 10:43 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s top national security official is resigning from his position after revelations that the department secretly seized records from Democrats and members of the media.

John Demers will leave his position by the end of next week, a Justice Department official told The Associated Press on Monday. The official could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

It comes as amid questions about what Demers knew about the Justice Department’s efforts to secretly seize the phone data from House Democrats and reporters as part of the aggressive investigations into leaks.

