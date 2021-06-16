Police: 1 killed, 5 wounded in Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — One person was killed and five others were wounded Wednesday in a shooting in Baltimore, the city’s police commissioner said.

Commissioner Michael Harrison said that the shooting erupted in a west Baltimore neighborhood and that the conditions of the five wounded ranged from serious to critical. He declined to release the identities of those who were shot.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots after 2 p.m. Wednesday and found two people shot, Harrison said. Those two were taken to hospitals, and the four others arrived in private vehicles, he said.

So far investigators have learned that the six people were together on the block when at least two or three people walked up a nearby street and began firing into the block from the intersection, Harrison said. He added that the shooters then fled.

Officers are canvassing in the neighborhood and collecting evidence, Harrison said. He urged people with information about the shooting to contact police. In particular he urged people to tell police “who are the individuals responsible for a very brazen, very cowardly act of shooting indiscriminately into a block where they struck six people. They could have potentially hit and killed many others.”

The shooting continues a recent spate of shootings since last Friday in cities including Chicago, Austin, Texas and Savannah, Georgia. The shootings have stoked concerns that a spike in U.S. gun violence could continue into the summer as coronavirus restrictions have eased across much of the nation.

As of Wednesday morning, Baltimore police reported 151 homicides in the city this year, compared to 144 at the same point last year. There have been 310 non-fatal shooting in the city so far this year, compared to 269 last year.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.