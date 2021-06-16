Report: Income losses let Manhattan DA candidate avoid taxes

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan district attorney candidate Tali Farhadian Weinstein and her husband paid no federal income taxes in four recent years because they reported negative income driven by his investment losses or used deductions to reduce their bill, ProPublica reported Wednesday.

Farhadian Weinstein is among eight Democrats running to replace Cyrus Vance Jr., who is retiring at the end of the year, with the winner likely to inherit his ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump. Primary voting started Saturday and ends next Tuesday.

Farhadian Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor, told ProPublica she and hedge fund-manager husband Boaz Weinstein reported income in 6 of the last 11 years. In those years, she said, they paid more than half of their earnings in federal, state and New York City taxes.

In an interview, Farhadian Weinstein told The Associated Press that she and her husband followed the law and that the issue would have no bearing on her handling of the Trump case, which has involved scrutiny of his tax records. In its article, part of a series on tax strategies of the wealthy, ProPublica said there was no indication the Weinsteins did anything illegal.

“ProPublica has an ideology that they’ve been trying to put out with this series of articles, and I think it’s interesting and worth discussing whether we should have a wealth tax rather than an income tax,” Farhadian Weinstein told the AP. “But right now we have an income tax system. And so in the years that you don’t earn income, you don’t pay taxes.”

ProPublica reported that Farhadian Weinstein and her husband listed negative income for two of the four years in which they paid no federal income taxes. In the other two years, the nonprofit news organization reported, she and her husband listed about $1 million in earnings but were able to trim their bill through deductions.

The news report, based on troves of tax records ProPublica obtained for some of America’s wealthiest people, led to criticism for Farhadian Weinstein from some of her rivals.

Former Manhattan prosecutor Lucy Lang said Farhadian Weinstein was ill-suited to take over the Trump investigation, saying “the most high-profile tax evasion investigation in the country’s history” can’t be entrusted to someone “who themselves has not paid federal taxes.”

Liz Crotty, another former prosecutor, tweeted: “Everyone should have to play by the same rules. That means paying your taxes too, not buying an election.”

Recent disclosures show Farhadian Weinstein has donated $8.2 million to her campaign, more than the combined amount the seven other candidates have raised. Lang has given $500,000 to her campaign.

Farhadian Weinstein said she’s spending heavily to ensure voters “understand their choices and understand what is at stake in this election,” and that they’re aware of her background, which includes a stint in the top leadership of the Brooklyn district attorney’s office, and her vision for reforming the Manhattan prosecutor’s office.

Farhadian Weinstein said her opponents are seizing on the tax story — and raising concerns about how she’d handle the Trump matter — because they want to slow her momentum.

“Once you clarify that we are, in a very straightforward way, saying we pay 50-plus percent of our income in taxes, there’s no story left in terms of a connection to an open investigation and to tax evasion by somebody else or an entity, or any other white collar matters,” she said.

