SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — In a story May 31, 2021, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Whitman College graduate Rowland Thompson testified against the 2021 bill to remove Marcus Whitman’s statue from Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C. Thompson’s testimony was actually against a bill that failed to pass in 2019. Thompson supported this year’s bill to replace Whitman’s statue with one of Native American environmental activist Billy Frank Jr.

